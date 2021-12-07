Paul Sinha of the Chase delivers a great tribute to the player.

One of the players on tonight’s show impressed Chaser Paul Sinha.

He told Natalie, 33, that she could beat him on her own, which is a significant praise coming from the current British quiz champion.

Natalie competed against Paul “The Sinhaman” alongside colleagues Patricia, Jack, and Winston.

Winston, a 48-year-old teacher, was the first to play and wanted to utilize any wins to take his family to Hong Kong.

The Chaser had captured him and sent him on his way with nothing, so the only place he was going was back home.

Next up was Jack, an Essex delivery man.

But he wasn’t even close to being a celebrity, as he, too, walked home empty-handed after missing out on a $5,000 middle offer.

Next up was the very remarkable Natalie, who planned to use any prizes to take her two young girls to Jamaica.

In the cash builder round, she answered seven questions correctly.

“Finally, we got an actual proper, really good player,” Paul added. “I was quite impressed by Natalie.”

After taking the middle offer of £7,000, she proceeded to wipe the floor with him and return to the bench, adding the first lot of money to the reward pot.

The Chaser said to both the contestant and the presenter, Bradley Walsh: “You’re a fantastic player. I believe she will be able to beat me on her own if she gets it right, since she has quickness and clarity of thought, and she will sweep the easy problems in the final chase.” Fans were also impressed with the athlete, as seen by the fact that they took to Twitter to express their feelings.

“Loved the pursuit tonight, especially Natalie #TheChase,” Macca said.

Patricia, a retired cleaner, was the penultimate contestant to see if she would join Natalie, the brainbox, in the final.

She arrived on the show in the hopes of repairing or replacing her wedding bands, which were cut off in an accident.

The 64-year-old breezed through her questions and added £5,000 to the jackpot, raising the total prize pool to £12,000 in the final.

