Paul Sinha, a chaser, informs a player that they will’regret’ their decision.

Fans of The Chase have heaped praise on one of the contestants on tonight’s episode.

As he sped through the rounds, 54-year-old Peter surprised the audience as well as Chaser Paul Sinha, securing £8,000 towards the ultimate prize purse.

He had an incredible cash builder round in which he properly answered eight questions.

ITV After disclosing an odd job, the Chase competitor amuses viewers. Fans flocked to Twitter to express their admiration for the player.

As one user put it: “Peter, I believe, ought to be a chaser as well. He’s incredible #TheChase.” Roy stated, ” “Peter and Gordon are CERTAINLY going to win the final pursuit! The other two have yet to go. @paulsinha has his job cut out for him in this situation… #TheChase.” “I want Peter on my team if I ever go on #TheChase, thank you very much,” Sally added. Gordon, 32, took the stage first in tonight’s program, intending to spend any winnings on a vacation to Las Vegas to purchase a vintage guitar.

He got off to a solid start on the program, taking a middle offer of £7,000 and securing his prizes by defeating the Chaser and returning to the bench.

Next up was Peter, who volunteers by selling tickets on the railway and wants to use any winnings from the show to take his wife on a cross-Canada road trip.

Despite his outstanding performance, he played it safe and accepted the middle offer of £8,000, which he easily won.

“You’re clearly one of the better players I’ve seen in this game, you may regret that,” the Chaser stated as he made his offer decision.

When it was theatre usher Chloe’s turn to face the Chaser, the show went from one of the best players to one of the worst.

She did poorly in the cash builder round, answering only one question correctly.

The 22-year-old accepted the smaller offer of £100 to play for, but she still left empty-handed after the Chaser thrashed her and she was sent home.

Helen, a 40-year-old HR manager from Surrey, was the last one to take the stage.

Helen, a 40-year-old HR manager from Surrey, was the last one to take the stage.

She planned to add an £8,000 middle offer to the pot by playing well and returning to the bench victorious.