Paul Pogba must confront the truth about Liverpool and the £150 million gap between him and Manchester United.

Anfield and Old Trafford, two of the most famous stadiums in the world, are only 32 miles apart.

When the two furious North West rivals cross swords to continue their passionate, explosive rivalry, they may as well be galaxies apart.

On Sunday, the newest chapter in the story of England’s most successful clubs will be written when Liverpool travels down the East Lancs Road to face Manchester United.

Following Sir Alex Ferguson’s resignation as Manchester United manager in 2013, the balance of power in the Premier League shifted westwards, with Liverpool emerging as the main challenge to moneybags Manchester City.

Not that United hasn’t been splashing the cash in an attempt to restore their dominance, with the 20-man squad that defeated Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek costing more than £650 million and more than £100 million worth of talent on the bench.

Liverpool are far from poor, having spent well over £500 million to put together the team that beat Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

But it’s evident that under Jurgen Klopp, they’ve gotten a lot more bang for their buck than United has under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Which begs the question: how many United players have a genuine chance of breaking into Liverpool’s starting lineup this weekend, given their recent form and overall talent?

David de Gea has recently regained his form after a rough season or two. Alisson Becker, on the other hand, is without a doubt one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has established himself as United’s first option on the right side of defence, but he has yet to make the consistent impact expected after joining from Crystal Palace for a potential £50 million two years ago. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has redefined the right-back position to become one of Liverpool’s most valuable players.

On the opposite wing, Luke Shaw’s comeback in the last 12 months was highlighted by his goal in the Euro 2020 finals for England. Andy Robertson, on the other hand, is regarded as one of Europe’s top left-backs for a reason.

