Paul O’Grady’s ex-model wife, daughter, and husband are all 25 years his junior.

Paul O’Grady returns to our screens with a group of four friends, a far cry from his alter ego Lily Savage.

The Birkenhead TV and radio personality has a calm demeanor and a wicked sense of humour, but she has had her share of turmoil over the years.

Since 2017, the 66-year-old has been married to ballet ace Andre Portasio, who is 25 years his junior, according to MyLondon.

Michelle Heaton offers heartfelt photos from her fight with addiction.

In a brief ceremony in the gardens of The Goring Hotel in London, the couple said “I do.”

“You feel more devoted,” Paul said of the marriage. You’ve made a promise, and you must keep it. However, we continue to fight like a cat and dog.” They began dating in 2006, but Paul was still married to his Portuguese model wife at the time.

Teresa Fernandes was married to Paul in 1977 as a “marriage of convenience” to keep her from being deported.

He also stated that he and she were “not in a relationship.”

“Teresa, the lesbian Portuguese barmaid, was amazing,” Paul added. She reminded me of David Cassidy.

“When I was 22, my friend and I worked in a club in London.

“She came from a strict Catholic household and was often harrassed by them, who would ask, ‘Why aren’t you getting married?’ So I said, ‘Come on, let’s get married,’ and that’s exactly what we did.

“My husband and I had been married for 27 years.

“Until my boss Brendan stated, ‘If something happened to you, everything would go to your wife,’ I had no idea we were still married.” It’s like something out of a Corrie episode.” Paul has a daughter, as well as two grandchildren, although she was not with Teresa.

Sharon, Paul’s daughter, was born in 1974 with his friend Diane Jansen.

Paul and his only child had an excellent connection, and he even gave her away during her wedding to her childhood buddy Philip Moseley.

“It was a fantastic day,” Paul stated. Sharon looked stunning, and Philip is a hottie. Like a pan and a lid, they fit together perfectly.

“Sharon donned a gorgeous flowing pale pink dress – because she looks ridiculous in white.” She had the appearance of a Disney princess.”