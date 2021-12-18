Paul O’Grady confirms Lily Savage’s death while providing an update on the situation.

There isn’t “enough wealth on earth” to convince Paul O’Grady to bring Lily Savage back, according to him.

According to Mirror Online, the Birkenhead TV personality rose to fame with his drag queen role, which he initially donned in 1978.

The 66-year-old is slated to return to our televisions on Christmas Day to present For The Love of Dogs, but has stated that he has no plans to reprise his much-loved role.

“There isn’t enough money on the planet to get me brought up,” he said. No way. ‘Why don’t you be Lily Savage again?’ it’s always been. Because, for one thing, I’m too old. I couldn’t be bothered, and two, I couldn’t be bothered.

“I liked it a lot at the time, but I’ve moved on.” I wouldn’t want to be in it even if it was in a panto.” Despite the fact that Lily is no longer alive, Paul has made sure that one of her legendary wigs will be proudly displayed in a costumes show at London’s V&A museum.

“I walked up to my loft and found it,” he explained. ‘How did I glue it down and put on all that make-up?’ I wondered since it was so heavy. You just think to yourself, ‘Ugh!'” Paul’s alter identity catapulted him to popularity on television in the 1980s, and he claims that dressing up as a drag queen is now the “current vogue.”

“A lot of males adore dressing up in drag – these rugby club chaps,” he explained. You say to yourself, ‘Oh dear,’ when you see their behavior.” It is the current trend at the time. Before long, we’ll have a drag queen reading the news.

A drag queen will be the host of Question Time. That would add some spice to the proceedings.” Paul and his husband Andre live on a farm in Kent, and he just disclosed that he will be hosting a family gathering this Christmas.

“You buy those little bites and put them in the freezer,” he explained.

“After that, you just pop them in the oven and forget about them.” The body is then burned.

“Then you won’t be able to consume anything.” That happens all the time.” His cats tore down the Christmas tree again another year. “This year, we’ve got ten dogs here,” Paul stated. They’re going to be fantastic.” The most recent four-legged companion to. “The summary has come to an end.”