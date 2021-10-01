Paul McCartney’s gift is a superfast digital network, but his father defrauds his business of £34,000.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for October 1.

Sir Paul McCartney has sent the people of Liverpool a one-of-a-kind gift, which will be on display in the city center tomorrow.

Sir Paul’s latest book will be launched with the help of a green submarine, which will arrive in Liverpool ONE.

The Beatles legend has recently placed mysterious advertisements in Liverpool’s The Washington Newsday about a man named Grandude looking for Nandude.

Grandude and Nandude are characters in Grandude’s Green Submarine, his latest children’s picture book.

“I always said if people liked the first book and there was a desire for more, I would write some more Grandude adventures – so he’s back, and this time with his particular creation, Grandude’s green submarine,” said Sir Paul.

On his birthday, a father-of-four was sentenced to prison for defrauding his company of more than £34,000 in order to pay his cocaine obligations.

After receiving heavy threats from his dealers and having his car smashed up outside his home, Robert Adamson turned to crime.

Adamson’s crime had a huge impact on the small family-owned electrical contractors he worked for, putting the jobs of 25 people at jeopardy.

He noted that he had just been with the company for four months when he began his dishonesty, which lasted two months before he abruptly quit.

The Liverpool City Region has started a 212-kilometer digital network in the hopes of generating a £1 billion boost to the local economy.

LCR Connects, a £30 million cooperative venture led by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, will build ultrafast digital infrastructure across the city region.

“When I first got elected, I made it a priority to make our region the most digitally connected in the country,” Mayor Rotheram stated. With the official launch of LCR Connect today, we’ve taken a big step in the right direction.

“Our region was at the vanguard of the first industrial revolution, and this project has the potential to place us at the forefront of the fourth, creating thousands of jobs and generating £1 billion in revenue for the local economy.”

Read the whole thing. “The summary has come to an end.”