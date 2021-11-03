Paul McCartney thought John Lennon was a “total fool” at times.

Paul McCartney has said that despite being younger, he felt like he was John Lennon’s “priest” since he had to soothe and guide the Beatle.

Sir Paul is two years younger than John Lennon, yet when they were younger, he was the most mature of the two.

Sir Paul wrote in his latest book, The Lyrics, that “like with many friendships, there were debates and arguments, but not many.”

: Mum slams the brakes on her car and yells, “I won’t stop until youse are bonneted!”

But there were times when I thought John was being a complete moron. Even when I was younger, I would try to explain to him why he was acting so foolishly or why anything he had done was so unlike him.

“I recall him saying things like, ‘you know Paul, I’m concerned about how people will remember me after I die.'”

‘Hold on, just hold it right there,’ I’d say in response to such thoughts. People are going to believe you’re fantastic, and you’ve already done enough to prove it.'” I often felt like I was his priest, and I’d have to say things like, “My kid, you’re wonderful.” Don’t be concerned about it.” He also claims that when the two first started creating songs, they both edited each other to assist them fine-tune their tunes, which are now adored all over the world.

“My reassurances appeared to help him feel better,” Sir Paul continued, “but with our songwriting, I would occasionally have to be severe.” I had to tell him that a line he suggested was from something else, like West Side Story, on occasion.

“To his credit, he would listen to my suggestions, just as I would when he said, ‘Oh no, we can’t have that.'”

Sir Paul recalled how the duo once got intoxicated in a hotel and expressed their love for one another when discussing the song Here Today, which McCartney published in 1982 and was written as a love song to Lennon after he was shot dead in 1980.

Men didn’t typically do it in the Sixties and Seventies, according to McCartney, because of a “blinkered mindset.”

“That was in,” he remarked, referring to a line from the song “What About The Night We Cried.”

“The summary comes to an end.”