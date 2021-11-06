Paul McCartney: I never told John Lennon how much I loved him.

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted that he “never got around” to telling John Lennon that he loved him, but that realizing that he did now feels “wonderful.”

During an on-stage chat at London’s Southbank Centre, the Beatles icon stated he and John Lennon “grew up together.”

“As 16-year-old, 17-year-old Liverpool lads, you could never express that,” Sir Paul stated when asked about his feelings for John Lennon. It simply couldn’t be done.

“As a result, I never did… ‘John, love you man,’ is all you need to say. It was something I never got around to doing.

“Now it’s just wonderful to realize how much I adore this man.”

He said, “It was like walking up a stairway with John Lennon, and we both went side by side up that staircase.”

He stated, “I just remember how wonderful it was to work with him and how wonderful he was.”

“Because you’re not just singing with Joe Bloggs, you’re not messing about here.” You’re collaborating with John Lennon on a song.” “I realized that while we were making up songs, I’d suggest a line and he’d suggest a line,” he continued.

“Ping ponging off each other was pretty much how we did it.

“It was like gazing in a mirror for me because he was right handed.

“It was fantastic because I could see the chords I was playing in the mirror,” she says.

Sir Paul, who was addressing at his first live in-person engagement in two years, also discussed the Beatles’ 1970 breakup.

He added, “I think the biggest mistake at the end of the Beatles was that I’d broken the Beatles up.”

“I lived with it for a long time, telling people, ‘No, I didn’t, I didn’t.’

“However, once a headline is out there, it doesn’t go away.”

Sir Paul was also asked about the reaction to the announcement that a new Beatles attraction in Liverpool has been awarded £2 million in government financing.

“I know that the Beatles are loved by people from Japan, America, and South America,” he remarked.

“So, if they come to Liverpool, you know, that’s a lot of what they’re going to see.” I believe it is acceptable.” “I’m glad they’re recognizing that it’s a tourist draw,” he added.

