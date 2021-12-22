‘Paul Mac,’ a 30-year-old man stabbed to death in West Derby, has been identified.

Detectives have identified the guy who was stabbed to death last Saturday.

Paul Joseph Stenson, of West Derby, died from a stab wound to the chest around 6.30 a.m. on Sunday, December 19, according to Merseyside police.

The 30-year-old, also known as ‘Paul Mac,’ has been characterized as a ‘beautiful man’ and the ‘nicest lad ever.’

The victim ultimately died in hospital after police were called to the scene on Princess Drive in West Derby.

Two women, both 20, have been arrested on suspicion of helping an offender and have been bailed awaiting further investigation, according to officers.

Those who knew Paul and wanted to express their condolences to his family have been pouring in.

“RIP Paul, my thoughts are with his family, partner, and two children at this awful moment, thinking of you all,” Samantha Watkins said.

“RIP Paul, you will be missed,” Vonnie Darbey added. “So sad, nice man,” Carrieann Baker responded. Gemma Roberts expressed her thoughts as follows: “I’m still reeling from today’s news. It must be heartbreaking for his partner and children. I’m thinking of you all xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx” “Thoughts go out to his family, especially his mother,” wrote Celine Sutter on Facebook. “Can’t get over this, RIP pal,” Loraine Deakin added, describing him as a “wonderful lad.” Katie Schenck went on to say: “I haven’t been able to stop thinking about this heartbreaking news. I’m thinking of Sammy, the kids, and the rest of the family. That is something that no family deserves. Paul, may you rest in peace.” According to Suzanne Dunford, “What is happening to this world we live in? Another lovely life taken just before Christmas! RIP.” User LFC89 posted on the Washington Newsday website: “One of the most pleasant gentlemen you will ever meet. P Mac, may you rest in peace.” “Fly high P Mac,” said user Matty. According to Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill: “We’re still asking anyone with information about the event to come forward and talk to us.

“We have unfortunately witnessed the tragic effects of knife crime, not just on Paul’s family, who are now facing Christmas without a loved one, but also on his friends and the local community.

“I’d like to encourage the general people to continue to be our eyes and ears and to come forward with any information they may have regarding this occurrence.

