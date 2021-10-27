Paul Hollywood of the Great British Bake Off is in tears after Prue Leith’s ‘filthy’ remark.

On tonight’s Great British Bake Off, Prue Leith made a comment that startled Paul Hollywood.

Pastry week was revived in the most recent episode of the popular Channel 4 show.

During one of the challenges in week 6, the bakers were tasked with making choux pastry doughnuts.

During the most recent show, however, Prue rendered her colleague judge speechless while analyzing George’s design.

“I’m 81 years old,” the 81-year-old revealed “I frequently require two holes in order to spray.

“The sack is squeezed. It’s generally full when you face that tiny bit of resistance.” Paul Hollywood was dumbfounded as he battled to suppress his laughter at Prue’s statement on the Great British Bake Off, which has become known for its innuendos.

While host Matt Lucas struggled to control himself, the chef from Wallasey was spotted wiping away tears of laughter.

Prue inquired as to what was so amusing, to which Matt said, “We’re just kids.”

“Sorry, Dame Prue,” Paul added.

On Twitter, fans of the show burst in laughter at the amusing encounter.

“I can’t handle all the innuendo tonight,” Hannah said.

Dave said, ” “So far, #GBBO has been a FILTHY episode. (Of course, I’m here for it.) “Prue’s innuendo is top notch,” Carol said. “The Great British Innuendo Off had me splitting my sides the entire episode,” Zac tweeted.