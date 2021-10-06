Paul Hollywood condemned Maggie’s treatment on the Great British Bake Off as “brutal.”

On the show, Paul Hollywood has been chastised for his “brutal” treatment of competitor Maggie.

On Tuesday, it was bread week in the tent, and the ten remaining participants were given three new challenges.

For the show-stoppers, the amateur bakers had to create three-dimensional milk bread based on a topic of their choice.

According to Birmingham Live, fans of the show rushed to Maggie’s defense when she received scathing feedback from judge Paul Hollywood.

Maggie cooked a classic focaccia for the signature challenge, which Prue felt “looked quite attractive.”

As he tipped the bread upside down and some of the toppings slid off, Paul was ready to criticize the bread.

“It has to be pushed all the way down till you feel the tray underneath – that far down,” he explained.

Overall, Paul commented, “I think it’s a decent focaccia,” but his remarks on Maggie’s show-stopper enraged several viewers the most.

Maggie’s show-stopper was an octopus made of milk bread, but Paul questioned whether it took her “four hours of labour.”

Maggie spoke up for herself following the remark, saying, “It was for me,” to which the audience applauded.

“Paul you need to calm down with how disrespectful you are to Maggie #GBBO,” Lilly44 tweeted.

“I do believe Paul Hollywood is too harsh to Maggie,” Becca M wrote. In comparison to the others, he is extremely cruel to her. He was mean about her showstopper last week, and he was mean about it again this week. Her octopus was fantastic.”

Aurelia added: “RIGHT LITERALLY WHAT IS PAUL’S ISSUE WITH OUR QUEEN MAGGIE #GBBO”

It’s the second time that Paul has criticised Maggie’s bakes, with the retired nurse reduced to tears after Paul’s harsh comments last week.

Viewers swiftly accused him of having a grudge against Maggie during Tuesday’s show.

Mat Burling added: “Paul doesn’t like Maggie….fact!”

“Yes Maggie, you tell him love,” wrote Ruth G.

Louisey wrote: “Paul to Maggie: was that worth four hours work? Maggie to Paul: it was for me”

Vivy pleaded: “Paul, stop being mean to Maggie! #GBBO”

Young Kimmie wrote: “Blimey,Paul seems very anti Maggie this week. Positively brutal #GBBO”.

Sophie agreed saying: “Bit rude of Paul to tip.”

