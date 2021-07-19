Paul Hodgkins, a Capitol rioter, pleads guilty to a felony and receives an eight-month sentence.

On Monday, a rioter from the attempted coup at the US Capitol on January 6 pleaded guilty to a crime and was sentenced to eight months in jail. His case could serve as a model for how other rioters will be dealt with.

Paul Hodgkins, a 38-year-old Florida man, has been charged with a felony for his role in the Capitol riots. Last month, he pled guilty to impeding congressional processes by refusing to allow Congress to count electoral votes.

Hodgkins was photographed wearing a Donald Trump t-shirt and carrying a Trump flag inside the Capitol building, according to social media and surveillance cameras. His sentence will be less than the 1.5 years sought by the Justice Department. Hodgkins was looking for a probationary period.

Judge Rudolph Moss, of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, called Hodgkins’ conduct “a terrible violation of democracy.” “On the floor of the United States Senate, he was making a claim, not with the American flag, but with a banner professing his commitment to a single individual over the entire nation,” Moss said.

The rioters’ harm, according to Moss, “will last for decades in this country.”

In connection with the riots on Jan. 6, about 550 rioters have been charged with at least one offence. According to the Justice Department, 230 people are accused with the same obstruction charges as Hodgkins.

“I can say without a doubt I am really apologetic and regretful of my conduct, not because I face punishment, but because of the damage that yesterday’s tragedy did and the way this country that I love has been harmed,” Hodgkins said.