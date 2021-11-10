Paul Gosar’s sister refers to him as a “sociopath” after he posted a video of him murdering AOC.

Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) sister has labeled him a “sociopath” after he shared a controversial anime movie in which he is shown killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Jennifer Gosar told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday that she believes her brother’s behavior will worsen.

“It’s absolutely getting worse since no one holds him accountable,” she said. Not [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, or Attorney General Merrick Garland. He is not held accountable by anyone.

“And this is something I have to openly ask about: does he have to act on it personally before we accept he is a sociopath?”

“What’s more, we know from all we’ve seen, and Attorney General Garland has seen far more than I have, that there is evidence to show that he was involved in a treasonous conspiracy against the United States of America.”

Jennifer Gosar, Paul's sister, says, "Does he have to act on it himself before we accept he's a sociopath?" "Where is the accountability?"

The doctored clip included sequences from the popular Japanese anime Attack on Titan’s opening titles, in which troops defend walled cities from man-eating giants attempting to attack the residents within.

Rep. Gosar’s film also appeared to feature footage of migrants reaching the southern border, with blood spatter effects over clips of people travelling in a caravan.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded to Rep. Gosar’s inflammatory statement with her own Twitter post on Monday, calling him “creepy.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez also stated that she believes Rep. Gosar would not face any consequences for the tweet “bc [because]@GOPLeader [Kevin McCarthy] cheers him on with excuses,” according to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Ocasio-Democratic Cortez’s colleagues rallied around her and denounced the tweet, with Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) demanding for the Republican to be removed from committees.

