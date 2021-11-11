Paul Gosar would be the first congressman to be censured in more than a decade.

If Democrats succeed in getting Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) censured for his anime video depicting the Republican killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he will be the first member of Congress to be censured in more than a decade.

In a statement released on Wednesday, a group of ten Democrats said they will ask for Rep. Gosar to be censured for sharing the controversial video that has stirred global outrage.

According to the joint statement: “A member of Congress should be censured for posting a distorted video on his social media accounts depicting himself assassinating Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking Vice President Joe Biden.

“It goes beyond the line for the Member to post such a video on his public Instagram account and use his official legislative resources in the House of Representatives to promote violence against elected persons.”

It went on to say: “Such cruel and vulgar messaging may and does inspire genuine violence, as the events of January 6th demonstrated.

“Women of color are disproportionately affected by violence against women in politics, which is a global problem aimed at silencing women and discouraging them from attaining positions of leadership and participating in public life. McCarthy’s silence is a form of tacit assent, and it’s just as deadly.” Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Jackie Speir (D-CA), Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Rep. Sylva Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D- (D-GA).

Rep. Gosar would become the first member of the House to be censured over the video since Democrat Rep. Charles B. Rangel (D-NY) was censured in 2010 for illegal solicitation of contributions.

To successfully censure a House member, a majority of the House must vote in favor of it on the floor. In the House of Representatives, Democrats have a 221-213 advantage over Republicans.

Considered the harshest sanction available short of expulsion, it formally expresses the House’s displeasure of a Representative’s misbehavior.

Since 1832, more than two dozen members of the House of Representatives have been censured, according to the website of the House of Representatives.

Democratic figures chastised Rep. Gosar after he published an anti-immigrant film on social media that depicted him and other Republican Representatives fighting against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and President Trump. This is a condensed version of the information.