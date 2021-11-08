Paul Gosar shares an animated video of himself killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has tweeted a photoshopped anti-immigrant anime film in which he appears to be murdering Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

On Sunday, Gosar posted a video on Twitter using excerpts from the iconic Japanese anime Attack on Titan, with the comment “Any anime fans out there?”

The clip begins with Gosar’s name in Japanese language that reads “attack of immigrants,” before moving on to real-life footage of Gosar and Border Patrol agents combined in with sequences from the anime show’s opening credits.

It then turns to an MS13 gang member and the phrases “drugs, crime, poverty, money, gangs, violence,” and “trafficking” appear on the screen before it cuts to an MS13 gang member and the words “drugs, crime, poverty, money, gangs, violence,” and “trafficking” appear.

Rep. Gosar can be seen sprinting across a European-style city with House lawmakers Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene as the video progresses (R-GA).

Gosar, who takes the role of the main character Eren Yaeger, circles around a giant with Ocasio-face Cortez’s photoshopped on before launching into the air and slicing the giant’s neck, killing it.

Gosar dashes across a rooftop and leaps toward a giant with President Joe Biden’s visage photo-shopped onto it, blades drawn.

The video has been viewed over 1 million times online and has been liked over 17,000 times as of Monday morning.

The video has been viewed over 1 million times online and has been liked over 17,000 times as of Monday morning.

Gosar’s anime clip was essentially a modified video of Attack on Titan’s season 1 opener, a popular Japanese anime.

It follows the efforts of a group of soldiers who live inside walled towns that are under siege by man-eating giants attempting to breach the defenses and attack the inhabitants.

The soldiers, who are the last humans left, fight to eliminate the monsters by slicing the backs of their necks with swords.

Because the anime features characters protecting, Attack on Titan became a popular anime to mock during Trump's presidential campaign.