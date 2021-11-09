Paul Gosar is facing increasing calls to be arrested over a video that appears to show him killing AOC.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who uploaded an anime movie depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is facing mounting calls to be arrested or ejected from Congress (D-NY).

Rep. Gosar drew outrage on Sunday after tweeting an anime movie depicting him assassinating Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Gosar kills a New York lawmaker with a sword before hurling himself at President Joe Biden in the video, which is based on the anime Attack on Titan.

Within hours, the tweet had gone viral, with over 3.2 million views as of Tuesday morning.

Many people have called for Rep. Gosar to be arrested or expelled from Congress as a result of the video and depiction of violence against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

The video has now been flagged by Twitter for breaking the platform’s hateful content policies, but the company has decided to keep the post up because it “may be in the public interest.”

Paul Gosar should be permanently banned from Twitter. And he was detained.

November 9, 2021 — Scott Dworkin (@funder)

Scott Dworkin, executive director of the Democratic Coalition, said he wanted police to investigate Rep. Gosar.

Dworkin said on Monday night in a tweet: “Paul Gosar should be permanently banned from Twitter. And he was detained.” AOC’s life has been threatened by Paul Gosar. He must be apprehended.

November 9, 2021 — rosanna arquette (@RoArquette)

Rosanna Arquette, an Emmy-nominated actress, has also urged for the arrest of the Republican legislator.

She wrote in a Twitter post: “AOC’s life has been endangered by Paul Gosar. He must be apprehended.” This man should be kicked out of Congress. Period. https://t.co/JxwFAC7RDz Nina Turner (@ninaturner) (@ninaturner) (@ninaturner) (@ninaturner) 8 November 2021 Nina Turner, a former Ohio State Senator, tweeted a photo of Rep. Gosar with the caption: “This man should be kicked out of Congress. Period.” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded to Rep. Gosar’s video by calling him “creepy” and “a collection of wet toothpicks.” In a Twitter message on Monday, the Congresswoman expressed her belief that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will not take any action against Rep. Gosar as a result of the video.

