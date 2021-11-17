Paul Gosar defends AOC’s anime video, claiming that it is an attempt to reach out to “younger generations.”

Rep. Paul Gosar said he didn’t apologize for sharing a controversial anime movie depicting him killing New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and defended the video as a strategy to engage younger audiences.

On Tuesday, conservative radio host Stew Peters questioned the Arizona Republican why he didn’t have more support from his own party as he faces censure by the House of Representatives.

"I did not apologize" for the awful animated film he made picturing him murdering @AOC because "we were trying to reach out to the newer generation that likes these anime, these cartoons," he claims. "Well, I'm not sure." We had a meeting this morning, so I explained what was going on—I didn't apologize—I simply stated that this video had nothing to do with causing harm to anyone," Gosar added. "It's an anime, just what you were talking about." "We were attempting to get out to the newer generation that enjoys these anime, these cartoons, manufactured in the likeness of Japanese anime," he stated. Gosar's remarks come as the House prepares to vote on censure and removal from the Oversight Committee, where he sits alongside a New York Democrat.

So, as I was on my way to Glasgow, a creepy coworker who raises money for Neo-Nazi organizations tweeted a fantasy video of him killing me, and he'll get away with it since @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses.

Monday is a lot of fun! So, back to work, because institutions don't protect women's rights. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) is a member of the Democratic Party. 9 November 2021 Ocasio-Cortez told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that if Gosar was speaking the truth about the video including nothing racist, he would have apologized by now if he was telling the truth about the video containing nothing hateful.

She stated, "It's been well over a week." "Not only has he not apologized, not only has he not made any form of contact or outreach—neither himself nor the Republican Party's leader—but he has actually doubled down by claiming that I am somehow typical of illegal people and hence deserving of violence." Gosar stated on Sunday that the video's reaction is "infantile," and that suggestions that it is dangerous are "laughable."