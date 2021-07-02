Paul Bayes, Bishop of Liverpool, has announced his intention to retire.

The Rt Revd Paul Bayes, Bishop of Liverpool, is preparing to step down after eight years in the position.

Bishop Paul has led the diocese through several changes during his time, and he has become noted for speaking out on problems such as food insecurity, poverty, and LGBTQIA rights.

He plans to retire early next year, with his last service scheduled for February 22nd, 2022.

Bishop Paul, who arrived in the city from St Albans Diocese after serving as Bishop of Hertford, thanked his colleagues for their support during his tenure in Liverpool in a letter to clergy members.

“I am truly grateful to God for the years I have spent ministering alongside my wonderful colleagues and friends here in Liverpool Diocese,” Bishop Paul remarked. The time has come for me to prepare for a new chapter in my life and ministry, as well as to contribute in a new way.”

A spokesman from the diocese credited the bishop for “helping us think as a diocese on how we can seek God for a greater church to make a bigger difference with more people knowing Jesus and more justice in the world” during his time in Liverpool.

After leaving his position next year, Bishop Paul stated he will continue to contribute to the Church of England “as best I can.”

“I look forward to the next several months as we work to keep our parishes, schools, new expressions, and chaplaincies as communities of worship and ministry as the pandemic progresses and God’s new future unfolds,” he added.

We are all on the same path towards the future across the Church of England. I will continue to do my best to contribute to a faithful, open, cheerful, light, inclusive, and just Church – a community that honors the lowly carpenter who built it; one that reveals the astonishing reality of our loving and living God to England as it is.”

More information about Bishop Paul's funeral service will be released later.