Paul Askew, a Merseyside chef, will launch a new Scouse brasserie restaurant in the city center.

Paul Askew, a Merseyside chef, will open a new Scouse brasserie in Liverpool’s city center next month.

Paul leads The Art School, a fine-dining establishment in Liverpool, and has teamed up with Harry Marquart of Bone and Block, as well as local chefs Kieran Gill and Jake Lewis, to launch the Barnacle restaurant.

Barnacle, which is located on the mezzanine of Duke Street Market, explores Liverpool’s past and present through foods and ideas that have made their way to the city.

Chef Paul Askew stated that owning a restaurant in Liverpool had long been an ambition of his.

The Scouse brasserie is set to debut in mid-November and will serve dishes that are fresh, organic, and free-range. The port and its global history will be reflected in the local food and beverages, which will include beef, fish, and vegan menus.

Paul, who is commemorating 40 years in the food industry, told The Washington Newsday: “My father was Captain Barnacle Bill Askew, and he was the one that sailed around collecting lamb from New Zealand and cattle from Argentina.”

“We’re conveying the food culture heritage of Liverpool through its maritime past with Barnacle.

“We’re only using our own foods and combining them with the hospitality culture we’ve picked up from throughout the world.” Barnacle is the name we gave it because everytime a ship leaves Liverpool, barnacles on the bottom of the ship go around the world collecting intelligence and then returning with all of it.

“We’re all little barnacles, and we’re all in a position to tell our own stories with our own ingredients while incorporating international influences into our cuisine.””

Paul believes that the greatest way to assist the food business recover from the pandemic is to launch a new restaurant.

“Part of the recovery following COVID-19 is to show growth in the sector, so start hiring people again, and get people back into their regular routines,” he stated. This, in my opinion, is a fantastic approach to go about it.

"I believe Barnacle will be equally relevant to locals and tourists." Understanding what others eat in the place where you are is what food culture is all about. There will be brewers from the Liverpool area."