Patrols will be conducted late at night in two Liverpool neighborhoods to combat a ‘absolute nuisance.’

Following concerns about student parties in the area, police and council patrols are taking place this weekend in two districts of south Liverpool.

Liverpool City Council said last evening that their environmental health and safer and stronger communities teams will be patrolling Picton and Wavertree late at night with Merseyside Police to deal with anti-social behavior issues.

Long-term residents in several regions of the city’s south have expressed increased dissatisfaction with home parties believed to be hosted by students.

Officers conducted patrols earlier this week, visiting 17 student houses to look for Covid violations and noisy gatherings.

Ray Mensah, the council’s anti-social behaviour coordinator for private sector housing, said in a video broadcast on Twitter that visits will be made throughout the weekend and night patrols would be conducted to check for issues in both areas.

Mr. Mensah explained: “We’d tell students that they need to be cautious of where they’re living.

“You’re in a residential area, and there are residents who have lived here for so long that it’s a complete annoyance to them.

“Any concerns or issues will be addressed, whether through private sector housing, safer, stronger communities, or environmental noise [teams], as well as the police.

“We’re all working together, and we’re all aware of what’s going on.”

Mr Mensah said both the council and the police were aware that some residents were becoming increasingly frustrated, and he advised anyone who had a concern to gather as much information as possible about the problems they were experiencing.

He stated, ” “We need as much information as possible, including the time and date, the property number, and even if you know the landlord personally, please let us know.

“If you know any of the property’s residents, please let us know since that’s all we need to know.”