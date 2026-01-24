Patriots Fans Rally in Foxborough as Good Morning America Sparks Debate in Texas

Patriots fans in Foxborough gathered Friday morning in anticipation of their team’s upcoming playoff showdown against the Denver Broncos. The crowd, assembled at Patriots Place and The Harp, was energized as Good Morning America broadcasted live ahead of the pivotal game, where New England will look to rewrite history at Mile High Stadium. Despite their high hopes, the Patriots have never won a playoff game in Denver, with painful losses in 2006, 2014, and 2016 fresh in fans’ memories.

“Everybody at Gillette knows me for my playoff hat that I haven’t been able to wear for five or six years,” said Leila Bryant, a passionate fan. “I get to wear it for, not only once, twice, but hopefully three times,” she added, expressing the emotional connection fans have with the team’s playoff aspirations. Other attendees like James Woods, a Super Bowl veteran, shared fond memories, including his first Super Bowl in 1978, when tickets were just $30. “The team is so strong this year. You brought New England back to this exciting moment,” said Stacy Murphy, a fellow supporter, summing up the collective sentiment.

Despite the optimism in Foxborough, the Patriots face a daunting challenge. Sunday’s game against the Broncos could propel them to the Super Bowl, but history is not on their side. The winner of the game will advance to face either the Seattle Seahawks or the Los Angeles Rams, creating a highly charged atmosphere for fans hoping to see their team break its Mile High curse.

Good Morning America’s Texas Tour Draws Criticism

While Good Morning America highlighted the Patriots’ rally, the show’s national tour also made headlines for sparking controversy in Texas. The show’s state-by-state journey, which started in July 2025, has been well-received, but this week’s focus on Texas raised eyebrows. San Antonio, one of the state’s largest cities, was notably absent from the broadcast itinerary. Instead, Arlington, Houston, and Big Bend National Park were featured, which upset some locals who felt their city deserved the spotlight.

San Antonio’s omission drew attention from local voices who pointed out the city’s vibrant food scene, notable cultural institutions, and scientific contributions, including the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and UT Health San Antonio. “Texas is so big and has so much to offer,” said Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, a Houston native, defending the program’s decision to feature a broad range of cities. Strahan, however, noted that the tour would close with a visit to the Big Bend Region, showcasing Texas’s diverse landscapes.

The tour, which will culminate in July 2026 to mark America’s 250th birthday, continues to generate excitement while also highlighting the complexities of representing such a large and diverse state.

Local Stations Innovate to Meet Changing Viewer Habits

Meanwhile, local news stations are adapting to shifts in how audiences consume television. In Des Moines, Iowa, WOI Local 5 extended its morning show, “Good Morning Iowa,” to run until 8 a.m., making it the first station in the area to offer live local news during the 7 to 8 a.m. time slot on streaming platforms. The extension, which began January 19, 2026, aims to cater to viewers who increasingly turn to mobile devices for their morning updates.

WOI News Director Matt Kalish emphasized the station’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for local news while keeping ABC’s Good Morning America on traditional TV. “Local news drives daily decisions. By expanding Good Morning Iowa to 8 a.m. on We Are Iowa , we’re giving our viewers more opportunities to access live, local coverage,” Kalish said.

This move in Des Moines reflects a broader trend as stations adjust to the rise of streaming and on-demand services, blending local relevance with national reach. WHO 13 in Iowa has already made a similar shift, moving its 9 p.m. newscast to streaming-only platforms in response to changing viewing habits.