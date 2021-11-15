Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the Senate’s longest-serving member, will not seek re-election in 2022.

Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving member of the Senate, announced Monday that he will not seek re-election to a ninth term in 2022, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Democrat, he and his wife, Marcelle, chose to run for office “It’s time to pass the torch to the next generation of Vermonters who will continue this important job for our state. It’s time for you to return home.” The 81-year-decision old’s will bring an end to a political era that began with his first Senate race in 1974, when he became the last of the so-called “Watergate babies” to be elected after former President Richard Nixon resigned, according to an Associated Press report.