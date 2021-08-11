Patricia Hitchcock, Alfred Hitchcock’s daughter, dies at the age of 93.

Patricia Hitchcock, Alfred Hitchcock’s only daughter, passed away at the age of 93.

Her youngest daughter Katie Fiala confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the England-born actress died at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

She acted in films like Skateboard and The Case of Thomas Pyke, as well as TV shows like Suspense, Suspicion, and The Life of Riley, but Hitchcock is most known for acting in her father’s work.

She appeared in the 1950 smash picture Stage Fright, Strangers on a Train (1951), and the 1960 horror classic Psycho in minor roles.

Along with her mother Alma Reville, who was a screenwriter and film editor, Hitchcock had an uncredited role in her father’s 1936 film Sabotage.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents featured Hitchcock in ten episodes.

Pat is survived by her three daughters, Mary, Tere, and Katie, as well as eight great-grandchildren and six grandkids.