Patients with blood cancer are unaware that Covid vaccines may not provide complete protection.

According to an online survey conducted by Blood Cancer UK of over 1,000 participants, the NHS failed to inform them that their weaker immune systems reduced their chances of having an immunological response to the vaccine.

According to the organization, patients with blood cancer are at a higher chance of developing coronavirus despite receiving both vaccine doses, and they are also more likely to become seriously unwell.

Every immunocompromised person should be informed that they are at risk, and the government should make this life-saving message a priority in its communications.

“We’ve known since the start of the vaccination program that immunocompromised people are less likely to be protected by the vaccines, and research we’ve funded over the last few months has shown that many blood cancers and treatments have a significant impact on vaccine response,” said Gemma Peters, chief executive of Blood Cancer UK.

“As a result, I am very concerned that many patients with blood cancer have not yet been informed of this, and as a result, they will be unable to make informed decisions to better protect themselves even after their second jab.”

According to recent studies, persons with blood cancer account for an increasing number of Covid critical care admissions.

Blood cancer affects around 230,000 persons in the United Kingdom.

The organization is urging the government and the NHS to begin a public awareness campaign about vaccine efficacy in immunocompromised persons and to contact everyone in the UK as soon as possible to inform them of the safeguards they can take.

“The government must connect with every immunocompromised person to inform them that they are at risk, and make this life-saving message a central element of its communications,” Ms Peters said. Failure to act swiftly, given the increased infection rate, could result in more senseless deaths.”

