Patients will have more control over their health and care data under a new NHS plan.

According to new plans from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), an NHS strategy that gives people more control over their health and care data would be implemented.

Through numerous patient apps, people will be able to access their own medical information, such as medication lists, procedures, and care plans, from various sectors of the health system.

Patients will also be able to schedule appointments, renew prescriptions, and communicate with health-care providers as needed.

The DHSC claims that the strategy, which was published by NHSX, will break down data barriers and give people confidence that health and care staff, regardless of care setting, have up-to-date medical information, allowing clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions and provide better treatment.

Staff would spend less time hunting for information and more time caring for patients if data collection and how NHS systems function together were improved, according to the report.

“Data saves lives,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock. A greater utilization of data will result in improved patient-centered care.

“It will allow physicians to make better, more informed treatment and support decisions by freeing up staff time to focus on patients.

“The pandemic has taught us to be fearless, and the tremendous progress we’ve achieved on vaccinations and treatments throughout this time has been made possible by the way we use data.

“This approach aims to give consumers control over their personal data while also assisting the NHS in developing a 21st-century system that prioritizes patients and staff.”

“Throughout the pandemic, we witnessed examples of data improving care and saving lives – from the pace of vaccine development to the discovery of medicines for Covid-19,” stated Matthew Gould, NHSX chief executive.

“We need to change how we use data if we want to keep improving care.

“Patients must own their data, have access to it, and have faith in the NHS’s treatment of it on their behalf.

“This approach propels this agenda ahead, which is wonderful news for patients, workers, and stakeholders. (This is a brief piece.)