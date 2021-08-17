Patients in Florida who have been vaccinated are seven. COVID kills the patient, and the nurse describes the situation as “disturbing.”

Seven completely vaccinated individuals died with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to a Florida medical practice, in a circumstance that a nurse described as “disturbing.”

According to WESH-TV, a local television news station, Patricia Seemann, who offers health care services to housebound patients, she had been able to successfully treat every COVID-19 patient before to the fatalities. Complications such as pneumonia and stroke claimed the lives of the seven victims.

She told the television channel, “They were all properly vaccinated, which was disturbing.” “For starters, when I arrived at the hospital, the initial report was that he was doing well. In 72 hours, two liters of oxygen—sitting up, good saturation rate—crashed and killed me.”

Seemann continues to urge that individuals acquire the COVID-19 vaccination, saying that while some people who have been vaccinated do get sick, the vaccine is still effective.

“When I deliver the vaccine, I tell them, ‘Look, this isn’t 100 percent, but in life, you have to give yourself the greatest possible chance,’” she explained.

She also told WESH that adults 65 and older, as well as those with underlying health concerns, should continue to wear masks and wash their hands.

“We’re all in this together, and we need to work together as a community to educate and focus on prevention, especially for the elderly,” she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breakthrough cases—instances of completely vaccinated people getting the COVID-19 virus—are expected. According to the CDC website, the vaccine is still “effective” and “a vital tool for bringing the pandemic under control.”

According to the CDC, there is some evidence that being vaccinated reduces the severity of sickness in patients who contract the virus.

More than 166 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of August 9. The CDC reported receiving 8,054 instances of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying from the virus during the same time period. The majority of these instances, 5,928 (or 74 percent), occurred in adults aged 65 and up.

COVID-

The highly transmissible Delta variant has resulted in an upsurge of 19 cases in Florida. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state had a seven-day average of 30,353 new cases each day on Sunday, up from 6,493 one month earlier. This is a condensed version of the information.