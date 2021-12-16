Patients have greater problems as a result of their inability to see a dentist.

People on the Wirral are becoming increasingly anxious about not being able to see a dentist.

In a report prepared by Healthwatch in advance of a health and wellbeing board meeting at Wirral council yesterday, it was revealed that in recent months, there had been a 7% increase in contacts from people concerned about access to dentists in the borough.

From August to October, 24 percent of all’single point’ contacts in Wirral to the health and social care champion, a statutory body that represents feedback from patients and service users, were about issues getting to see a dentist.

The majority of issues reported through online contacts were GP-related, with the report stating that a key issue for many was problems with e-consult services and getting face-to-face appointments with doctors.

“Access to appointments remains the most important subject, notably for GPs and dentists,” according to the research, with issues such as practices only offering e-consult services, which are not accessible to everybody, long phone waits or difficulties, and long appointment wait times.

Problems obtaining dental visits have in “many cases” contributed to people developing other health ailments, according to the report.

While there has been an increase in issues raised with Healthwatch in other areas, such as the borough’s hospitals, the report stated that in some cases, such as the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination problem, people had contacted Healthwatch to express their satisfaction with the service provided.

“All feedback received this quarter concerning the COVID-19 immunization was favorable,” according to the study, with individuals complimenting staff efficiency, sensitivity in working with people with learning disabilities to facilitate smooth vaccinations, and a “nice booking system.”

The report was given by chair Cllr Yvonne Nolan, who stressed the need of continuing to listen to patient feedback as service improvements are implemented in the coming months, and the board acknowledged and approved the report and recommendations.