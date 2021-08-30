Patients are being evacuated from Lake Tahoe Hospital as a result of the Caldor Fire, and residents are preparing to leave.

The nation’s worst wildfire encroached on the resort region stretching across California and Nevada on Monday, forcing residents and visitors to flee a broad stretch of the Lake Tahoe shoreline, according to the Associated Press.

On Sunday, Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe heeded the warning and evacuated 36 patients with skilled nursing requirements and 16 patients in acute care. According to public information officer Mindi Befu, the patients were transferred to other hospitals away from the fire.

In accordance with safety advice, the medical facility evacuated the remaining patients and personnel on Monday.

The fresh evacuation orders covered a portion of the tourist town of South Lake Tahoe as well as around 15 miles (24 kilometers) up the lake’s western shore. It comes a day after residents several miles south of the lake were advised to evacuate due to the Caldor Fire, which was raging nearby.

The National Weather Service has issued a critical fire weather warning for the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascade Range for Monday through Tuesday.

Multiple homes were burned by fire on Sunday along Highway 50, one of the primary approaches to the lake’s south end. The fire also raged through the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, damaging minor structures but leaving the main base buildings unharmed.

Jeff Marsolais, forest superintendent for the El Dorado National Forest, said Sunday, “Today has been a hard day, and there’s no denying that.” He thought crews could stop the Caldor Fire from spreading east a few days ago, but “it let loose.”

Flames raged in the foothills just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, sending vacationers fleeing at a time when summer vacations should be in full gear ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“To put it in context, we’ve been seeing about a half-mile of movement on the fire’s perimeter every day for the last couple of weeks, and today, it’s already moved 2.5 miles on us, with no sign of slowing down,” said Erich Schwab, division chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

