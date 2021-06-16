Patel condemns anti-lockdown protesters’ “appalling” abuse of a BBC journalist.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has criticised images of a BBC journalist being harassed and chased by anti-lockdown demonstrators in London, calling it “appalling and frightening.”

Demonstrators shouted obscenities at Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt near Downing Street on Monday, according to footage uploaded on social media.

People shouted “traitor” and other abuses at Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard. He was forced to rush past the mob beyond a line of police officers.

Crowds gathered in Westminster to express their displeasure with the government’s decision to extend coronavirus restrictions in England for another four weeks.

“The video of @BBCNewsnight’s Nick Watt being attacked by a mob is awful and distressing,” Ms Patel tweeted.

“This is never acceptable behavior.”

“Journalists’ safety is critical to our democracy,” she continued.

“Earlier this month, the government launched a consultation to better assess the nature and scope of threats and abuse directed towards UK-based journalists.”

“This behavior is utterly unacceptable,” the BBC said in a statement.

“All journalists should be able to do their jobs without fear of being intimidated or hindered.”

John Whittingdale, the media minister, joined his censure, saying that a national action plan launched in March will include measures such as police training and prosecutors’ promises of “strong action” against social media companies.

“This is awful,” BBC correspondent Allie Hodgkins-Brown tweeted. In the year 2021, in the heart of London. It’s alright if you disagree with us. It’s acceptable to turn us off, but no journalist deserves this.”

Jo Stevens, Labour’s shadow culture secretary, said: “This extremely disturbing footage showing clear intimidation of a journalist while carrying out his job is absolutely unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

“It’s sad that a BBC lanyard can turn someone into a target.”

Metropolitan Police Events tweeted: “We are aware of a video circulating online from Monday June 14 in Whitehall during a protest.

“This sort of behaviour is not acceptable and police are investigating the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”