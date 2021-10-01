Pat Robertson’s departure as host of “The 700 Club” has elicited mixed reactions on Twitter.

Pat Robertson, the controversial televangelist, announced on Friday that he will be leaving The 700 Club after 60 years on the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

Robertson, 91, founded the first Christian television network in the United States in 1960 and has presented the show since its inception in 1966. During the anniversary show, he announced that he would be moving on to new ventures, with his son Gordon taking over as full-time host.

Fans of the popular television personality took to social media to pay tribute to Robertson and his half-century of political and religious activism.

“Myself and Ella have [sic]been enjoying the week long celebration of C B N and Pat Robertson’s Broadcasting over the last 60 years [sic]on television delivering the love of God to those in need of a healing transformation,” Twitter user Mark Torres wrote. God made possible what I thought was impossible. “Bring him in.”

My wife and I have been enjoying the week-long celebration of C B N and Pat Robertson’s 60 years of television broadcasting, giving God’s love to those in need of healing transformation. God made possible what I thought was impossible. Allow him to enter. pic.twitter.com/ezSaHHgOGr

— @MarkDoberdear (@MarkTores) 1st of October, 2021

“Today, on the 60th anniversary of [email protected] being on the air, my amazing grandfather Pat Robertson announced his retirement from television,” Abigail Robertson, the host’s granddaughter and a correspondent for the show, tweeted. I’m grateful for the years I’ve had the privilege of working with him, and I’m excited to see what God has in store for him and CBN in this new season!”

My amazing granddad Pat Robertson announced his retirement from television today, on the 60th anniversary of the @700Club going on the air. I’m grateful for the years I’ve had the privilege of working with him, and I’m excited to see what God has in store for him and CBN in this new season! pic.twitter.com/Q2wLgFTCE9

1 October 2021 — Abigail Robertson (@AbigailCBN)

“I appreciate his faithfulness,” Ted Shuttlesworth Sr. responded to CBN’s tweet. He’s a really kind guy.”

p. This is a condensed version of the information.