Pat Nevin issues a transfer warning to Everton, but Rafa Benitez claims it.

Pat Nevin, a former Everton player, has encouraged Rafa Benitez to win over the Goodison Park faithful, but warns that the Blues still want additional signings before the transfer season shuts.

When Benitez took over from Carlo Ancelotti on June 30, he became possibly the most divisive managerial hire in Merseyside football history.

Although Dubliner William Barclay is credited as leading both clubs during their early days in the Victorian era, his official title at Everton was secretary, and the Blues’ first official managerial job was not founded until Theo Kelly was appointed in 1939.

Because of his old Reds links, many fans were cautious of employing Benitez, who made his notorious “little club” remarks about Everton during a Derby match at Anfield in 2007, but retired Scotland star Nevin feels the Spaniard has both the attitude and ability to persuade them.

“When Benitez signed on, I had phone calls from various media people saying ‘oh my God, it’s horrible, the Everton fans are upset, we can’t believe they’ve done that,’ and I disagreed with them,” he remarked on Episode 1 of the Early Doors Football Podcast.

“I think Benitez is an excellent manager, an outstanding manager.

“What he did at Newcastle was terrific, and if you look at his background, he’s done a lot of nice things, but I’d argue that what he did at Chelsea was his most spectacular work.

“When he arrived, he was despised, despised, despised by Chelsea fans, and they were not going to give him a chance.

“He brought that squad together and was respected by the vast majority, if not all.

“He got them into the top four, he won them a European trophy, he acted with such dignity, and he extraordinarily successfully pulled a bunch together.

“I also thought he did an incredible job at Newcastle under extremely difficult circumstances, so while a lot of Everton fans are enraged because of Benitez and the Liverpool situation, just win a few games and go on a run and everything will be great.

