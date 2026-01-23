Pastor Sentenced for Brutal Valentine’s Eve Murder of Wife

A 70-year-old pastor, Stephen Nderitu, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the violent murder of his wife, Rosa Chokchok, on Valentine’s Eve in Nakuru. The crime, which shocked their community, saw Nderitu kill his wife of 42 years with a hammer and panga, in a fit of rage following a domestic dispute.

The tragic event unfolded when Nderitu and Chokchok, who had been married for more than four decades, had a disagreement on the evening of February 13. Nderitu was reportedly upset when his wife refused to milk the cows due to illness and declined his sexual advances. What began as a petty quarrel escalated into a violent attack in which Nderitu dragged his wife from their home and struck her with brutal force.

The Cover-Up and Gripping Testimony

After killing Chokchok, Nderitu attempted to hide his crime. He dumped her body headfirst into a disused well on their family farm, covering it with maize stalks, hoping to conceal the evidence. However, his efforts were thwarted by his teenage daughter, who witnessed the horrific events. She testified about the disturbing screams and the chilling silence that followed her mother’s death, providing crucial evidence that led to her father’s conviction.

During the trial, Justice Samwel Mohochi highlighted the calculated nature of Nderitu’s actions, noting that the pastor, once revered for his religious dedication, showed extreme malice. Despite the brutal nature of the crime, the judge acknowledged Nderitu’s age in his sentencing. At 70 years old, he is likely to spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

The case has sent shockwaves through Nderitu’s church congregation, where he was once seen as a spiritual leader. To them, he was a guide; to his wife, he was a murderer. The sentencing serves as a grim reminder that domestic violence can affect anyone, regardless of status or profession.

Rosa Chokchok’s voice was silenced by the man sworn to love and protect her, but her daughter’s courage ensured that justice would prevail.