Pastor Greg Locke’s church has been vandalized, with the graffiti “Your Lies Cost Lives” spray-painted on the wall.

In the early hours of Sunday, Pastor Greg Locke’s Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was vandalized, according to him.

Later that day, Lock posted photos of the damage to Facebook. His photos show the statement “Your falsehoods cost lives” spray-painted on a church trailer, as well as “FU” written on the pulpit inside.

Global Vision Bible Church has been criticized in recent weeks for its response to COVID-19, including a recent declaration that churchgoers who arrive wearing a mask will be asked to wait in their car.

Church security spotted the man at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and chased him away, according to Locke. The culprit was also caught on the church’s surveillance cameras performing the acts of vandalism, according to the pastor.

According to WKRN, an ABC-affiliated TV station in Nashville, church officials said security footage showed a man wearing a mask and hood. Officials also told the channel that the event is still being investigated by police.

“He [the suspect]did quite a bit of damage before he was spotted,” Locke commented on Facebook about the graffiti. Gratitude to some of our team members for arriving and starting to clean at 3:00 a.m. this morning. Painting my pulpit is the most upsetting of all the things they do, and it makes me want to fight even harder. WE ARE NOT GOING TO BACK DOWN. WE ARE NOT GOING TO BE TERRIFIED.”

Locke is heard instructing his congregation members what he will do if any of them show up to a service wearing a mask in Facebook footage shared by Global Vision Bible Church. “I’m going to ask you to leave,” he said. In my church, I’m not going to play Democrat games.”

In another video, he stated, “I am so over this liberal, fear-mongering, bull crap foolishness.” “We don’t wear masks on our campus.”

"Please remove them or sit in your car," he continued. You are free to remain in your vehicle. We will walk you to the door if you come to our church and try to resist what I stated by wearing a mask.