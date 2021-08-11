Pastor closes church to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but dies a week later from the virus.

Pastor Darrell Boone of Texas died of COVID-19 one week after closing his church to safeguard his congregation after getting the virus.

Boone was the pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock, Texas, a small town in Galveston County. On August 2, Boone posted on the church’s Facebook page that the virus had infected him, his wife Lazetta, and “a few” others. He claimed the church will close “until we have eliminated any and all signs of COVID-19,” adding that the church has “grown” since an undisclosed previous closure.

“Please keep us both in your prayers and pray that God would grant us a full and complete recovery,” Boone wrote. “We don’t have time for this in Hitchcock trying to win the lost. Prepare yourself, Life Pointe, for this is exactly what happened the last time we grew to 40.”

Boone’s death was confirmed by the United Pentecostal Church International’s South Texas District on Monday morning.

“It is with sorrowful hearts that we announce the passing of Pastor Darrell Boone of Life Point Church in Hitchcock Texas, a beloved friend and fellow minister of the South Texas District,” the group posted on Facebook. “Please keep Sister Boone and her family in your thoughts and prayers. We’ll bring you Brother Boone’s arrangements as soon as they’re finalized.”

On Tuesday, Deborah Smith, the South Texas District Prayer Coordinator, sent an update to the same Facebook page, requesting followers to pray for Lazetta Boone, who is currently hospitalized with the illness.

“Please remember Sis. Lazetta Boone in your prayers,” Smith wrote. “She’s in the hospital with Covid,” says the narrator. Please pray for her physical recovery to be quick. Please remember her in your prayers for healing and serenity as she grieves the loss of her husband, Pastor Darrell Boone. Let us remember to pray for the Boone family and Life Point Church members.”

During this summer's spike of new COVID-19 cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta form, Texas has been one of the hardest-hit states. Over 13,900 new cases and 84 new deaths were reported.