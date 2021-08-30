Pastor claims he was fired from a religious broadcasting organization for advocating for COVID vaccines.

Evangelical pastor Daniel Darling said he was fired from his job as a spokesperson for the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) on Friday for urging people to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine.

Darling, whose official title at the NRB was senior vice president of communications, claimed he was fired because of a pro-vaccination op-ed he penned for USA Today and media appearances he made to discuss his faith and immunizations.

Darling appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe a little more than two weeks after the USA Today piece was published to discuss the issues it raised. Darling told host Joe Scarborough that one of the main reasons he got immunized was his Christian beliefs.

He gave the rationale that “we ought to love our neighbor,” claiming that those who are vaccinated not only protect themselves but are also less likely to infect others.

“I believe in this vaccine because I do not want anyone else to succumb to COVID. Darling said on Morning Joe, “Our family has lost too many close friends and relatives to COVID, including an uncle, a beloved church member, and our piano teacher.”

Darling followed up on his firing with an article for USA Today on Monday. “I was fired from my work last week after publicly sharing my experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccination,” he wrote.

“While I don’t feel I broke their rules, I have no ill will toward my former coworkers, who are my brothers and sisters in Christ,” he concluded. It was a privilege to assist Christian communicators who strive to spread the gospel around the world every day.”

The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), an international group of evangelical communicators, verified to Religion News Service (RNS) that Darling had left the organization.

“Dan is a fantastic communicator and a wonderful friend. In an email to RNS, NRB CEO Troy Miller said, “I wish him God’s best in all his future undertakings.” Miller did not answer to a query about whether Darling’s vaccine comments led to his firing, according to RNS.

Miller, though, refuted Darling’s firing in a follow-up statement on Twitter. According to him, the former NRB spokeswoman was instead offered another position within the organization. Darling “turned that,” Miller noted. This is a condensed version of the information.