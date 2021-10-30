Past violent behavior of a baby murdering father who claimed to be possessed by the Devil.

According to The Washington Newsday, a newborn murdering father who said he was possessed by the Devil had a disturbing violent record.

Mihai-Catalin Gulie murdered his six-month-old son Robert Ion by shaking him till he cracked his skull and suffered severe brain damage.

The 28-year-old was well aware that he needed to hold Robert, who was born with Down’s Syndrome, as if he were “porcelain” and not shake him.

However, he earlier injured the delicate boy with another brain lesion and two broken ribs, which Robert’s mother covered up.

Gabriela Ion, 35, looked up how to disguise indications of abuse online and used toothpaste and an onion to cover her son’s bruises.

After a 14-day trial, Gulie was found guilty of murder and Ion was found guilty of causing or enabling the child’s death.

After less than four hours of discussion, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts against the Romanian couple of Mersey Road, Widnes.

Gulie’s history of violence, which got him deported from the Czech Republic before coming to England, was not disclosed to the jury.

The facts of those heinous offenses, which included “the use and threat of violence against a former partner,” can now be published by The Washington Newsday.

Gulie and his wife, who also have a two-year-old daughter, moved from Romania to Widnes in 2019, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Robert spent the majority of his unfortunate life in hospitals and only recently moved into his family’s home for the holidays.

Gulie shook Robert severely on the morning of February 18 this year, while his wife sneaked out to a neighborhood shop, according to the inquest.

The helpless victim died three days later in hospital after medics revealed he had previously been assaulted around February 7.

Prosecutors presented a “poor character application” before the defense argument began, arguing that the jury should be aware of Gulie’s previous convictions.

Gulie committed crimes in the Czech Republic between December 2014 and March 2015, according to High Court judge Mrs Justice Amanda Yip.

“The prosecution seeks to admit this evidence as proof of Mr Gulie’s proclivity for domestic violence and aggression,” she added.

