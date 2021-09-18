Past Strictly Come Dancing contestants with Merseyside ties.

Tonight is the premiere of the new season of Strictly Come Dancing.

For the next round of the flashy dance competition, 15 new celebrities will be paired with professional dancers.

Despite the fact that none of the contestants this year have strong ties to Merseyside, the region has been well-represented on the show since its inception in 2004.

Local celebrities like Abbey Clancy and Claire Sweeney have wowed audiences with their routines, while adopted Scousers like John Barnes have also enchanted audiences on the BBC show.

We’ve compiled a list of all the contestants with Merseyside ties ahead of season 18, which premieres tonight on BBC One at 7:45pm.

Claire Sweeney is a writer.

Strictly Come Dancing’s first season featured the Brookside actress.

The Walton native was paired with dancer John Byrnes and advanced to the fifth week of the competition before being eliminated.

Jimmy Tarbuck is a character in the film Jimmy Tarbuck

On season 4 of Strictly Come Dancing, the Wavertree comedian was named as a contestant.

The 81-year-old was paired with Flavia Cacace but withdrew from the competition in the third week.

Matt Dawson is a writer who lives in the United

The retired rugby union star was born in Birkenhead and has previously expressed his love for Everton to The Washington Newsday.

In season 4, he was partnered with Lilia Kopylova and made it all the way to the final until Mark Ramprakash beat them to the top spot.

Barnes, John

Season 5 of Strictly Come Dancing features the renowned Liverpool player.

The 57-year-old was paired with Nicole Cutler and made it to the eighth week before being removed.

Jade Johnson is a model and actress.

Her parents are from Liverpool and Jamaica, and the retired track and field athlete grew up in London.

The long jumper competed alongside Ian Waite in season 7 of the program, but withdrew from the competition in Week 10.

Abbey Clancy is a character in the film Abbey Clancy

The Liverpool model won Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and is the region’s most successful Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

The judges were blown away by Abbey Clancy and her partner Alja Korjanec.