Passport delays continue, putting travelers’ plans to travel abroad on hold.

Despite the fact that over half of the US population has been properly vaccinated and travel restrictions have been abolished, Americans’ long-awaited vacation plans may be put on hold for a little longer — this time by the US Passport Acceptance Agency.

According to a State Department official, the department now has a backlog of over 1 million passport applications. Travelers may now have to wait up to 18 weeks for a new or renewed passport, causing a startling amount of frustration for many Americans who may not be able to leave the nation until the fall months.

At a briefing, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Passport Services Rachel Arndt claimed the backlog is between 1.5 million and 2 million passport applications, and that increasing manpower won’t address the problem right away.

“That is more than we would ordinarily anticipate to see,” she said, adding that the agency is “ramping up” its manpower, but that this will not be adequate to fix the processing time delays immediately.

The agency estimates that a conventional passport application will take 18 weeks to process, and an expedited application will take 12 weeks. According to CNN, the turnaround time before the epidemic was six to eight weeks and two to three weeks, respectively.

If you’re planning a trip abroad and don’t have a passport yet, Arndt advises you to make other preparations.