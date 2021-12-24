Passers-by saw a boy holding a sign that reads “I Am A Bully,” sparking an online debate.

On social media, a video of a young child being publically chastised for bullying has gone viral. And, as with most things that make their way onto the internet, people had plenty to say about the boy’s harsh punishment.

In the video, the child can be seen standing by the side of the road and addressing passers-by as a “bully.” “I’m a tyrant.” The all-caps sign stated, “Honk if you despise bullies.” According to the New York Post, it’s unclear whether the youngster was truly being reprimanded or if the whole thing was a publicity hoax.

A man and woman stood a few steps away from the child, presumably the child’s parents. The couple sat in lounge chairs with a cool-as-a-cucumber demeanor, while the boy was photographed next to them with the placard held aloft.

@userkvwohn43eu, a TikTok user, published the video on the social media network, and it has now received over 5 million views. In the background, shocked voices could be heard commenting on the unusual sentence. In the video, the words “boo parents” and “that’s so disgusting” can be heard. Many people also shared the post on other social media networks.

Users on social media have differing opinions on whether such a penalty could truly help discipline a youngster. Some others thought it was a little too much for a little boy to deal with.

“It’s fine to be disciplined. “Public discipline will not teach them anything,” one commentator remarked, while another added, “Publicly humiliating your child is not the way to solve the problem.” He’s probably bullied at home by his parents, so he goes out and bullies someone lesser.” Another commenter stated, “Parents will literally do anything other than take their children to therapy.”

Users praised the notion of publicly shaming the child throughout the internet debate.

“Are your parents bad? According to Daily Dot, one person remarked, “Lol man you are soft and (that’s) one wonderful way to address that.”

“You’re soft lmao if you disagree with this as a kind of punishment.” One user chimed in, “Kid needs to learn his lesson,” while another applauded the idea, stating, “That’s parenting.” Discipline and embarrassment are used to ensure that they never do it again. That ain’t funny.”