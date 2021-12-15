Passers-by save a 19-year-old woman from a sinking car in a pond.

Two good Samaritans who happened to be passing by as her car sank in an Indiana retention pond bravely saved a 19-year-old lady.

Brandon Brown was driving a dump truck near Bargersville on Monday when he saw a woman lose control of her automobile and crash into a retention pond. According to the Daily Journal, the woman lost consciousness and drove at least 30 feet around the circle before the car derailed and ended up in the drainage pond.

Brown claimed, “I was driving west on Whiteland Road and I observed a car crash into a pond.” “In front of me, a handful of cars were just going about their business.” Before my brain could process what was going on, I had put my truck in park, dialed 911, and was on my way to assist.” The man swam through the water, which was about three feet deep at the time. “It’s not normal to see a car drive into a pond.” “I wasn’t going to stand there and do nothing,” the truck driver continued. “My instinct was to get whoever that individual was out of the automobile before it sank.” Brown tapped on the woman’s car window while she was still slipping in and out of consciousness. According to ABC affiliate WRTV, another man, William “Billy” Clements, stopped by the incident and assisted Brown in rescuing the woman.

“I was attempting to calm her down… let’s unbuckle your seatbelt.” She’s terrified and says she won’t be able to get out… Clements, who was making a delivery when he observed the automobile in the water, exclaimed, “I’ve got you, I’ve got you.”

Brown and Clements both dragged the woman out of the car and carried her to the bank. Other people on the street came to their aid as well. The woman was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Her true identity was kept a secret.

According to Jeremy Roll of the Bargersville Police Department, the woman had a medical problem while traveling on the road prior to the event.

While Brown described being in the right place at the right time as a “bonus,” Clements said he wanted to do everything he could to save the young woman.

"I'm taking this female out of the car," said the driver. That's exactly what I was thinking. I'm removing this child from the vehicle. That's exactly it.