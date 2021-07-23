Passers-by assist in lowering the woman from the bridge.

Emergency workers in Wirral were assisted by members of the public in lowering a woman off a bridge.

Following a concern for the safety of a woman on a bridge, emergency services were dispatched to New Ferry Bypass at around 9.10 p.m. last night (Thursday).

The woman was then lowered from the bridge and escorted to a mental health facility, where she was detained under the Mental Health Act.

“Emergency services were alerted to New Ferry Bypass at around 9.10pm to a concern for the safety of a woman on the bridge,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“She was brought down and taken to hospital where she was held under the Mental Health Act with the help of members of the public and the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS).”

“While we dealt with the issue, the route was closed.”