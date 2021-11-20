Passers-by anxiously attempted to save a man who had been killed in a car accident.

At the scene of a deadly road accident in St Helens, floral tributes have appeared.

At around 7.40 p.m. on Wednesday night, emergency services were dispatched to Travers Entry in St Helens.

Officers were dispatched after a collision between a silver Nissan Qashqai and a silver Kia Ceed was reported.

Emergency services were called, and a man in his 50s died at the scene.

After the crash, another man in his 50s was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently healing at home.

Floral tributes were left at the accident site today. Police had also put a sign noting that a crash had occurred and asking for witnesses.

Several flower bouquets were left at the scene, tied to a nearby lamppost.

People also expressed their condolences on social media.

Before emergency personnel arrived, one woman stated that her father was the first on the scene and desperately tried to help the injured man.

“Heartbreaking,” she wrote. My father was the first on the scene and raced right over to him, getting him out of the car and doing everything he could to rescue him, including giving him CPR for 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived.

“I’m very sorry he didn’t make it, my condolences to his family. RIP.”

Sergeant Mike Clarey said earlier this week: “As we investigate this unfortunate occurrence, our sympathies are with the families of both men involved, and we are eager to speak to anyone with more information.”

“Please get in touch if you witnessed the collision or were driving by at the time and have any dashcam or CCTV evidence, as it could be crucial to our inquiry.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000800886.

The road has now reopened after being closed for a while.