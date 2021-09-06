Passengers were assaulted, and the train conductor was harassed, causing chaos at the station.

At Waterloo train station, a train driver was harassed, and a passenger was assaulted.

At roughly 6.50 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, an incident occurred at Waterloo station.

The woman is suspected of assaulting a railway passenger and being hostile to a train driver.

The woman then raised a commotion on the platform, disrupting the station’s other passengers.

BTP has now released a CCTV photograph of a lady they believe has knowledge about the incident.

The information could aid authorities in their investigation of the incident.

If you know who she is, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and mention the reference number 2100052234.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.