Passengers stood by and watched as a woman was raped on the train, but did not intervene or call 911, according to SEPTA.

Authorities say a woman was raped on a train in Pennsylvania last week while other passengers sat silently by.

The anonymous victim was assaulted by Fiston Ngoy, 35, on a westbound Market-Frankford Line train around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to The New York Times, citing the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), which oversees the route.

The Upper Darby Police Department (UDPD) was quoted by 6 ABC as saying that surveillance footage of the event showed Ngoy knocking down the girl and ripping her clothes off before sexually assaulting her. According to the footage, the victim sought to push Ngoy away many times.

After a SEPTA employee witnessed the incident and alerted authorities, Ngoy, who was unarmed at the time, met police at the 69th Street Transportation Center.

According to UDPD Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt, the man was arrested and his victim was transferred to a local hospital.

Bernhardt reported that the victim had provided police with details about the event and was “on the mend.”

Several passengers were aboard the train during the 8-minute assault, according to SEPTA, but none of them intervened.

“There were other persons on the train who saw this awful conduct, and the train could have been halted sooner if a passenger had phoned 911,” the operator said in a statement.

While there were not “dozens” of individuals in the car at the time, Bernhardt believes there were enough that “they could have gotten together and done something.”

The footage also proved that the passengers had a clear opportunity to interfere, according to the police superintendent.

“Anyone on that train needs to look in the mirror and ask themselves why they didn’t intervene or do something,” Bernhardt said.

According to Bernhardt, investigators have received claims that some passengers recorded the assault on their phones, but police have not validated those reports.

If spectators recorded the incident, they could face criminal charges, but Bernhardt indicated that it would be up to the Delaware County district attorney’s office to make that choice when the police finish their investigation and submit their findings.

There was no word on what charges the bystanders would face.

According to court records, Ngoy, who was thought to be homeless, was charged with rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault without consent, among other things. In lieu of $180,000 bond, he was being held at the Delaware County Jail.

SEPTA requested anyone who saw the incident to call the cops.

“SEPTA strongly advises everyone who sees a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.