Passengers return Despite fears of disruption, Arriva drivers have a salary dispute.

The threat of bus strikes in Merseyside has elicited mixed reactions from Washington Newsday readers, with many siding with the drivers.

After receiving what the union characterized as a “subpair salary offer,” Unite the Union claims it has “no choice” but to ballot over 2,000 Arriva drivers.

If drivers at depots in Birkenhead, Runcorn, Bootle, St Helens, Liverpool, Southport, and Winsford opt to go on strike, union officials warn that it may “severely disrupt” transport across Merseyside.

“We will continue to engage in conversations with our trade union partners and are dedicated to reaching an agreement,” Arriva stated.

While some people voiced anxiety about travel arrangements on social media and in the comments area of The Washington Newsday website, especially in light of the recent gasoline crisis upheaval, many others extended their support to the drivers involved in the conflict.

“I have my back and I rely on the buses,” one guy stated.

“We all want and deserve a fair wage,” said another. In 2021, there will be no more excuses. That license has cost them a lot of money.”

“They have my support,” a third individual said. “If the bus companies don’t want disturbance, don’t provide ‘subpar pay.’”

“Public support would be great…,” a fourth person commented. “Heroes on the run from villains…”

“We must support the drivers,” remarked another.

“Good,” murmured ScabbieOldDog. It’s past time for workers in all industries to stand out for what they’re worth and deserve.” “Solidarity with the Arriva bus drivers,” VauxhallBlue said.

Others, on the other hand, were concerned about the impact of a bus strike on other commuters.

“When people don’t have petrol, too,” one individual added.

“I admire their position,” Nikki1771 wrote in the comments section of The Washington Newsday website, “but then other key workers who haven’t gone union support can’t come to work.”

“The greatest thing Arriva can do is grant a genuine wage boost for its hardworking and underpaid drivers,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

“Arriva may avoid strikes and the resulting passenger disruption by returning to the negotiation table and making a reasonable offer.

"However, Arriva North West ought to be in."

