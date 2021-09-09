Passengers refused to wear masks, thus the flight was diverted.

According to officials, individuals on board an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage breached mask procedures, causing the flight to be diverted.

The Saturday Alaska Airlines aircraft was diverted to Juneau, as previously reported by this website, when a group of five passengers failed to heed flight attendant instructions regarding mask wear onboard.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety State Troopers greeted the disruptive passengers when the plane landed in Juneau, according to an online report issued on Wednesday.

They also stated that no arrests had been made and that no physical incident had occurred between passengers and airline employees.

The event was, however, reported to federal law enforcement agents.

“Juneau police officers and Alaska state troopers met the airplane at the Juneau International Airport and apprehended five people who were making the disturbance,” according to the statement.

“It was determined after completing an inquiry into the event that there was no physical altercation and that the five passengers were not following flight attendant instructions about mask wear and were using bad language during the flight.”

“After consulting with the Alaska District Attorney’s Office, no charges were filed for this incident,” it said. The event was reported to federal law enforcement officials.”

At least five males were led off the plane by officials, according to footage obtained inside the plane and later released with KTUU.

However, the flight was delayed before it took off from Seattle, and some passengers were removed.

“Before the flight departed Seattle, a group of guests was removed off the aircraft due to their disruptive behavior,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement to KTUU last week.

“Others in the group were permitted to travel on to Anchorage.”

An Alaska Airlines flight was evacuated in August when a mobile phone caught fire in the plane’s cargo hold.

After the plane landed at Washington state’s Seattle-Tacoma International Airport around 8:30 p.m. on August 23, the Port of Seattle Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the plane.

The plane’s 128 passengers and six crew members were evacuated while it was towed to the gate without causing any disruption to the plane’s operations.

Alaska Airlines made headlines lately when it announced that all of its employees who had been inoculated against COVID-19 would be given the vaccine. This is a condensed version of the information.