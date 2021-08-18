Passengers Rally Around a Woman Who Is Being “Slut-Shamed” in a Video That Has Been Viewed 1.1 Million Times.

A man was accosted by a swarm of people coming to her rescue after making sexual comments to a young woman on a train in Long Island, New York, as seen in a TikTok video with 1.1 million views.

In the viral video, submitted to TikTok user @amanda.paige17’s account, an unidentified man asks, “How does that make me creepy because she was dressed like a wh**e?” The woman being assaulted was her buddy, according to the TikToker’s caption.

As passengers swarmed and yelled at the man, the train car erupted. The comments surprised and disgusted some of them.

One of the passengers yelled at the man, “It’s a tank top!” “B****, you’re a f****** creep just for making a comment!”

The man remained unfazed and defended himself against the enraged throng. Before doubling down, he shrugged.

The man screamed back, “Perhaps you shouldn’t go bouncing your boobs around.” “Don’t bounce your boobs if you don’t want them to bounce. “Please don’t show them.”

Slut-shaming is defined as publicly humiliating someone, usually a woman or a girl, for participating in promiscuous or sexually provocative behavior in the eyes of others. Women and girls have long been criticized for what they wear, but many have begun to respond to sexist remarks.

Billie Eilish, a singer, was frequently seen wearing large clothing. She commented about the influence of comments about her attire on her in an interview with V Magazine when she was 17 years old.

“Everyone interprets it as ‘She’s refusing to be sexualized,’ and ‘She’s refusing to be the traditional female,’” Eilish explained.

She went on to say that the compliments she received about her appearance, including those from her parents, had a “slut-shaming element” to them. When it came to compliments for what she wore, Eilish stated she didn’t enjoy it when it came at the expense of what others wore.

“I have never looked at a girl who is happy with her clothes, body, and skin and thought, ‘Ew, that’s gross, she’s revealing too much,’ or ‘I wish people wouldn’t wear that,’” Eilish added.

