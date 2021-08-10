Passengers on Tui, easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2 and BA will now be required to wear face masks.

Brits may be considering a trip overseas as more countries are added to the green list.

On Sunday, restrictions on travelers arriving in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland from a variety of nations were removed.

When returning from France, fully vaccinated travelers are exempt from quarantine, whereas Spain remains on the amber list.

India was one of four countries removed from the red list, with 26 days to book off work in 2022 to actually get 62 days off.

Germany, Austria, and Norway were among the seven countries added to the quarantine-free green list.

People in England will no longer be forced to wear face masks in any situation.

While there is no longer a legal requirement to wear a mask on public transportation, the recommendation encourages that people should continue to do so.

Here’s what the airlines said about wearing face masks on planes.

Ryanair customers are required to wear a face mask or covering both in the airport and onboard their trip. According to WalesOnline, Ryanair cabin workers are also compelled to wear face masks.

More information is available at ryanair.com.

EasyJet requires all passengers aged six and up, as well as easyJet employees, to wear face masks. Passengers must also wear face masks at the airport, at the gate when boarding the plane, and for the duration of the flight.

Those who are exempt will need to produce documentation in the form of a doctor’s note or a medical certificate.

“Despite the UK Governmentâ€TMs change in limitations on masks where they are no longer obligatory from July 19, easyJet will continue with our present mask policy (i.e. masks must be worn on all flights, etc.),” the airline said on its website.

TUI TUI demands that all passengers above the age of six wear a face mask at all times, including when sleeping. Even if passengers have been fully vaccinated against Covid, they must still wear a face mask.

Those who are unable to wear a mask due to medical reasons should download a government exemption card.

More information is available at tui.co.uk.

Jet2 demands that all passengers above the age of six wear face masks at the airport and on all flights.

That has been said by the airline. “The summary has come to an end.”