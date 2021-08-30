Passengers on the New York City Subway Walk Onto Tracks, Delaying Service Restoration

Passengers on two of the stalled trains walked onto the tracks themselves, growing irritated with the wait for rescue services after a power surge shut down half of the New York City subway system on Monday.

The passengers’ attempt to free themselves caused the restoration of service to be further delayed. Governor Kathy Hochul said the trains were stalled for several hours, stranding hundreds of people.

She stated, “We never, ever want riders to do that.” “It’s unsafe, and it’s causing a delay in power restoration.”

Passengers should always wait for the fire or police agencies to transport them to safety, according to the governor.

According to Hochul, the never-before-seen service outage impacted more than 80 trains on the MTA’s numbered lines and the L train from roughly 9 p.m. Sunday until 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“I’ve told the MTA to do everything it can to minimize the effect of tonight’s service delays. On Sunday evening, Hochul claimed on Twitter that MTA staff are aiding customers and that the NYPD is in the system supporting their efforts. “We’re in talks with ConEd to figure out what’s causing the problem and fix it as soon as possible.”

Hochul vowed a thorough inquiry while speaking outside a subway station in lower Manhattan.

Hochul stated, “Let me be absolutely clear.” “Last night’s behavior was intolerable. If you’re one of those riders or persons who relies on safe transportation, you’ve been let down by the system.”

According to Hochul, Con Edison lost a feeder “for a brief period of time” just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, causing a power dip across New York City.

She described the disruption as “temporary,” adding that a backup system had been activated. “However, when they tried to return to normal, there was a surge—an unusual surge—that caused the subway to lose signalization and communication capability,” Hochul explained. “To our knowledge, the convergence of events that led to this has never happened before,” she said.

Hochul said a manhole fire that was initially assumed to be tied to the subway outage turned out to be unrelated.

At a virtual news briefing, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said city agencies were cooperating with the state and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to investigate.