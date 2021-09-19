Passengers on a luxury train from Liverpool will be treated to a stunning fireworks display.

One of the world’s most opulent trains will stop in Liverpool to take passengers on a journey that will feature a fireworks display and a seven-course meal.

The Northern Belle, a former member of the Orient Express, will arrive on Lime Street shortly after Bonfire Night to whisk visitors away for the adventure.

Passengers will board the seven ornately decorated 1930s-style Pullman carriages over a red carpet at Lime Street at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, and be greeted with a glass of champagne.

A major announcement has been made regarding the 2021 Liverpool Bonfire Night fireworks display.

The train will next halt in a siding for a bird’s eye view of Morecambe Bay after stops in Manchester and Crewe. The stunning fireworks show above the water will thereafter be visible to all on board.

“The evening is guaranteed to leave with a bang – fact, there will be many of them when we light up the sky over Arnside Pier,” a Northern Belle spokeswoman said.

For this journey, the Northern Belle, dubbed “the Grand Duchess of luxury transport” by actor Bill Nighy on Channel 5, will be pulled by a historic locomotive. The cost of the tickets is £285.

This year, the train will return to Liverpool on multiple occasions, including a steam-hauled voyage over the Settle-Carlisle line and two Christmas lunch trips in December.

For further information or to purchase tickets, call 01270 899681 or go to www.northernbelle.co.uk.